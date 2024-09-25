USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240924-N-NF288-053 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 24, 2024) Machinery Repairman 1st Class James Grove, from Elkhart, Indiana, participates in a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)