Tempest Wind 24 | SOCPAC austere communication operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brendan Rocco, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, establishes austere environment super high-frequency band communications during Tempest Wind 24 in Dapa municipality, Siargao, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2024. TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all.