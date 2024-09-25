Tulsa District awards construction contract at Fort Sill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brad Throckmorton a quality assurance contractor for the Tulsa District’s Fort Sill Resident Office, speaks with Capt. Alexander Burrus, project engineer, Tulsa District, USACE, outside a barracks construction project at Fort Sill, July 19, 2024. Tulsa District awarded a $4.1 million contract for roofing repairs at the post.