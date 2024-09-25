Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards construction contract at Fort Sill

    Tulsa District awards construction contract at Fort Sill

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Brad Throckmorton a quality assurance contractor for the Tulsa District’s Fort Sill Resident Office, speaks with Capt. Alexander Burrus, project engineer, Tulsa District, USACE, outside a barracks construction project at Fort Sill, July 19, 2024. Tulsa District awarded a $4.1 million contract for roofing repairs at the post.

