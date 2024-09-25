Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA prepares for Hurricane Helene's landfall; stands up incident support base at Maxwell AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Federal Emergency Management Agency trucks arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2024. Over 450 trucks loaded with essential supplies such as meals, water, cots, and generators began arriving at the hurricane operations staging area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)

    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    FEMA
    Maxwell AFB
    Hurricane Helene

