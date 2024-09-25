Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Witnesses testify at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Titan submersible hearing [Image 11 of 11]

    Witnesses testify at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Titan submersible hearing

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Bart Kemper, Kemper Engineering, provides testimony for the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing into the loss of the Titan submersible in North Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2024. The hearing examines all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response and the submersible industry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

