The 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts multi-capable Airmen training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, June 2, 2024. Training regularly helps keep Airmen ready to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
This work, 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts multi-capable Airmen training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.