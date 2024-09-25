Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts multi-capable Airmen training [Image 5 of 5]

    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts multi-capable Airmen training

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    The 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts multi-capable Airmen training at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, June 2, 2024. Training regularly helps keep Airmen ready to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8661702
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-FJ284-2017
    Resolution: 5710x3799
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    This work, 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts multi-capable Airmen training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135
    mechanics
    Goldwater
    Copperheads

