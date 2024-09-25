U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeromy M. Giroir, operations chief, Officer Programs, Marine Corps Recruiting, catches a softball at the Marine Corps Base Quantico softball team’s scrimmage on MCB Quantico, Va., Sept. 12, 2024. This team won the ‘Battle of the Bases,’ championship game that is presented by the Washington Nationals and serves as an extension of the intramural season at each of the military bases in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
Master Sgt. Jeromy Giroir: Seeing the World from a Softball Field
