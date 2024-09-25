Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Dustoff Association Annual Reunion [Image 6 of 6]

    Vietnam Dustoff Association Annual Reunion

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    During their annual reunion the Vietnam Dustoff Association had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Sep. 25, 2024. The members saw firsthand how medicine and training has changed since performing their mission of medical evacuation in Vietnam by touring the Combat Paramedic and the Critical Care Flight Paramedic programs. MEDCoE program leads and instructors gave detailed briefings on their training programs and the association members watched as students training on medical simulators. Afterwards they attended a briefing on the training programs followed by an engaging question and answer discussion. After lunch at the post dining facility the group received guided tours of the Fort Sam Houston and Army Medical Department museums. To learn more about the Vietnam Dustoff Association visit their website at https://www.vietnamdustoff.com/

