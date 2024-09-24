USACE park ranger doubles as Santa

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    David Quebedeaux, a park ranger at J. Strom Thurmond Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, has served as a park ranger for over 33 years. Quebedeaux decided to grow out his beard and make appearances as Santa just before the start of COVID-19 in December 2019.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 09:27
    USACE
    Christmas
    Santa Claus
    Park Rangers
    Savannah District
    Emily Klinkenborg

