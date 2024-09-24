USACE park ranger doubles as Santa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Quebedeaux, a park ranger at J. Strom Thurmond Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, has served as a park ranger for over 33 years. Quebedeaux decided to grow out his beard and make appearances as Santa just before the start of COVID-19 in December 2019.