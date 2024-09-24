Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Marvin Lopez 

    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Brigade Commander Colonel Curtis presented Lt. Col. (R) Helixon with a certificate of appreciation for sharing his personal experience and, importantly, inspiring all of us to remain stronger together and vigilant always.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8660782
    VIRIN: 240916-A-RW312-6512
    Resolution: 5520x4140
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation, by CPL Marvin Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download