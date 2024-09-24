Brigade Commander Colonel Curtis presented Lt. Col. (R) Helixon with a certificate of appreciation for sharing his personal experience and, importantly, inspiring all of us to remain stronger together and vigilant always.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 09:17
|Photo ID:
|8660782
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-RW312-6512
|Resolution:
|5520x4140
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation, by CPL Marvin Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation
No keywords found.