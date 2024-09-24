Retired JAG Lieutenant Colonel Shares Powerful Story of Survival and Hope in Suicide Awareness Presentation

WIESBADEN, Germany – The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade welcomed Lieutenant Colonel retired Will M. Helixon as a guest speaker to promote suicide awareness and prevention on Monday, 16 September. As a former alcoholic and suicide survivor, Lt. Col. (R) Helixon shared his personal journey of struggle and recovery, inspiring the entire brigade with his message of hope.



The presentation was part of the brigade’s ongoing effort to foster suicide awareness and provide Soldiers with the tools and support they need to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression. For Lt. Col. (R) Helixon, the topic hits close to home. He described his past battles with alcohol addiction, the emotional and mental toll it took on himself, and his eventual breaking point, when he attempted to take his own life.



After surviving his suicide attempt, Lt. Col. (R) Helixon sought help, entering rehab and receiving counseling that helped him not only overcome his addiction but also rebuild his mental and emotional resilience. But his road to recovery was no easy feat, as he mentions going through rehab four times. Lt. Col. (R) Helixon emphasized the significance of support in the recovery process, acknowledging the contributions of the Army, friends, and family during a challenging period in his life. “No matter how difficult a situation might appear, there’s always hope. There’s always something better.”



In his candid talk, he urged service members to be aware of the warning signs of suicide and seek professional help, both in themselves and in their battle buddies. “To those who are suffering, get help. Talk to your behavioral health counselors. Talk to your chaplains, one source, hotlines. Do something to get help.” Lt. Col. (R) Helixon also urged leaders to shift the perception of Soldiers struggling with their personal issues. “Let’s shift our thinking. Instead of reacting in punishment, which is appropriate on many occasions, think about prevention, education, and rehabilitation.”



“His story reminds us that no one is immune to life’s challenges and that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of rank or experience,” said Captain Lee, a military intelligence officer assigned to the brigade. “His bravery in sharing his story is a powerful example to us all, and it reinforces the importance of taking care of ourselves and each other.”



Lt. Col. (R) Helixon’s visit was a reminder that mental health awareness is not just a one-time event but an ongoing effort. The brigade leadership is committed to continuing to foster a supportive environment where Soldiers are encouraged to seek help and where the well-being of every Soldier remains a top priority. Following the presentation, Brigade Commander Colonel Curtis presented Lt. Col. (R) Helixon with a certificate of appreciation for sharing his personal experience and, importantly, inspiring all of us to remain stronger together and vigilant always.



Resources for Soldiers:

- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

- Army Suicide Prevention Program: https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention/

- Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647

- Garrison Behavioral Health Services

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 Story ID: 481702 Location: WIESBADEN, DE