Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton residents tour housing areas with Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, Anthony Mercante, housing manager, and Sadia Amar, community manager, during a walking town hall Sept. 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.



The quarterly event, Cantwell's first since taking command in July, allows residents to address concerns directly with leadership and housing representatives. Officials aim to ensure residents' needs are met through these interactive sessions.



(U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)