Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll

    BAYRIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton residents tour housing areas with Col. Melissa Cantwell, garrison commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, Anthony Mercante, housing manager, and Sadia Amar, community manager, during a walking town hall Sept. 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

    The quarterly event, Cantwell's first since taking command in July, allows residents to address concerns directly with leadership and housing representatives. Officials aim to ensure residents' needs are met through these interactive sessions.

    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8660170
    VIRIN: 240918-A-LO645-1594
    Resolution: 3936x2025
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: BAYRIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll
    Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll
    Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll
    Garrison Conducts Residents Walking Town Halll

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    US Army
    Military Housing
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Walking Town Hall
    Garrison Residents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download