Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024 [Image 42 of 42]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Young visitors have their picture taken with their stuffed friends at the selfie station during the Teddy Bear Clinic held on Sept. 14, 2024, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8658921
    VIRIN: 240914-D-TY520-1055
    Resolution: 2500x2226
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teddy Bear Clinic 2024 [Image 42 of 42], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024
    Teddy Bear Clinic 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    doctor
    teddy bear clinic
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    public program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download