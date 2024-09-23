USFF DCOM Visits Bath Iron Works

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BATH, Maine (September 17, 2024) - Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFFC), speaks with Christopher Waller, Vice President of Programs for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) during a visit to Bath, Maine. Gumbleton met with leadership, toured several facilities, and met with servicemembers and employees. BIW is a full-service shipyard specializing in the design, building and support of complex surface combatants for the U.S. (Courtesy Photo/Released)