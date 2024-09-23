Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF DCOM Visits Bath Iron Works [Image 3 of 6]

    USFF DCOM Visits Bath Iron Works

    BATH, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    BATH, Maine (September 17, 2024) - Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFFC), speaks with Christopher Waller, Vice President of Programs for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) during a visit to Bath, Maine. Gumbleton met with leadership, toured several facilities, and met with servicemembers and employees. BIW is a full-service shipyard specializing in the design, building and support of complex surface combatants for the U.S. (Courtesy Photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8658539
    VIRIN: 240917-N-XX999-1104
    Resolution: 5461x3901
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BATH, MAINE, US
