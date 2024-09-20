Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Marathon 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Andrew Hunter, left, nears the finish line of the Air Force Half-Marathon Sept. 21, 2024, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Hunter is the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8657152
    VIRIN: 240921-F-JW079-2077
    Resolution: 3000x2387
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Marathon
    Air Force Marathon
    Wright-Patterson
    88th Air Base Wing
    AFMC: Air Force Material Command

