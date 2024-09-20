Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Lucy Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler [Image 1 of 2]

    USNS Lucy Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Torro addresses attendees during the christening ceremony of Military Sealift Command's newest fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., today.

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    T-AOs
    USNS Lucy Stone
    United We Sail

