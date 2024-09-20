Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PM CT2 MDO Test Bed Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Senior leaders from the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) staff took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new multi-domain operations (MDO) environment test bed facility on Sept. 12, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Christina Bell (center), acting project manager for PEO STRI’s Project Manager Cyber Test and Training (PM CT2) cut the ribbon on the new facility that showcases PM CT2’s Federated System of Systems that includes the eXpeditionary Live, Virtual and Constructive Command Center (XLCC), Threat Battle Command Force (TBCF) and Intelligence Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer (IEWTPT). Using the combination of XLCC, TBCF and IEWTPT as a test bed will help the Army to plan, design, and conduct future multi-domain operations events. (U. S. Army photo)

