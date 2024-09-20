Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Algeria to the Air Force: how one immigrant is bridging cultures and missions

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amal Djezzar, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell linguist and contracting specialist, speaks with an Egyptian military service member at the Egypt International Airshow, Sept. 4, 2024. Djezzar's knowledge of Arabic and cultural nuances has proved essential throughout her deployment, from formal negotiations to day-to-day operations.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
