From Algeria to the Air Force: how one immigrant is bridging cultures and missions

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amal Djezzar, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell linguist and contracting specialist, speaks with an Egyptian military service member at the Egypt International Airshow, Sept. 4, 2024. Djezzar’s knowledge of Arabic and cultural nuances has proved essential throughout her deployment, from formal negotiations to day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
