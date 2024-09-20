I MEF Commanding General speaks at SDMAC Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, discusses current military capabilities with guests during a career networking breakfast hosted by the San Diego Military Advisory Council at the Bay View Restaurant, at Marine Corps Base Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Sept. 18, 2024. SDMAC is a non-profit organization which serves a vital role in advancing the partnership and communication between the military, elected officials and business leadership in the San Diego region by focusing on military readiness, economic impact and quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke)