Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, poses for a portrait on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2024. According to Cruz’s leadership, he was selected as Warrior of the Week for his work ethic, his readiness to tackle any task with a proactive attitude, and his dedication and proficiency in his role as a Travel Deck Clerk. His responsibilities include preparing Permanent Change of Station and separation orders, managing reserve and claim processes through the Marine Corps Total Force System, and serving as the business clerk for his section. When asked what advice he has for Marines and Sailors wanting to be Warrior of the Week, Cruz replied, “Trust and get along with your noncommissioned officers and peers, be dedicated to your Marine Occupational Specialty, and stay motivated.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 14:16
    Photo ID: 8654030
    VIRIN: 240920-M-HP122-1040
    Resolution: 5997x3998
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week
    Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week
    Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week
    Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior
    2nd MLG
    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    WoW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download