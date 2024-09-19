Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonatan Cruz, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, poses for a portrait on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2024. According to Cruz’s leadership, he was selected as Warrior of the Week for his work ethic, his readiness to tackle any task with a proactive attitude, and his dedication and proficiency in his role as a Travel Deck Clerk. His responsibilities include preparing Permanent Change of Station and separation orders, managing reserve and claim processes through the Marine Corps Total Force System, and serving as the business clerk for his section. When asked what advice he has for Marines and Sailors wanting to be Warrior of the Week, Cruz replied, “Trust and get along with your noncommissioned officers and peers, be dedicated to your Marine Occupational Specialty, and stay motivated.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)