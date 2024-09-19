Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, U.S. Army Col. Manny Duenas, and Master Sgt. Joshua Losongco, all with the State Partnership Program, pose with Governor Emais Roberts, governor of Peleliu State at the Peleliu South Dock, Sept. 15, 2024. Guam and Palau became state partners in late April 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 01:15
    Photo ID: 8652226
    VIRIN: 240915-Z-NN671-1073
    Resolution: 5758x3831
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: PELELIU, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu
    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu
    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu
    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu
    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Washington Air National Guard
    wreath-laying
    Guam National Guard
    Republic of Palau
    Battle of Peleliu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download