80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu

U.S. Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, U.S. Army Col. Manny Duenas, and Master Sgt. Joshua Losongco, all with the State Partnership Program, pose with Governor Emais Roberts, governor of Peleliu State at the Peleliu South Dock, Sept. 15, 2024. Guam and Palau became state partners in late April 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).