Rear Admiral Michael E. Platt, 1st District Commander (D1), visited Station Sandy Hook in New Jersey on July 10, 2024, where he met with personnel during an all-hands meeting and lunch, alongside discussions with the station's commanding officer. Station Sandy Hook plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the coastline and ensuring operational readiness within the district. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)