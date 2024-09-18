Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Unit Feature: MWSS-171 CBRN Defense

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRN) specialists assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, pose for a group photo on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 6, 2024. As CBRN Defense Specialists, Marines are trained to respond to and clear areas with possible CBRN hazards in addition to training units in general CBRN information, identification, and response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

    Japan
    gas chamber
    CBRN
    Marines
    training
    MWSS-171

