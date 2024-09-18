Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB hosts Air Force Ball, commemorates AF's 77th birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Fairchild AFB hosts Air Force Ball, commemorates AF's 77th birthday

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and other guests prepare to toast during Fairchild Air Force Base’s Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 14, 2024. The ball commemorated the 77th birthday of the Air Force, as well as Fairchild AFB’s 82nd birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135
    Air Force Ball
    92nd ARW

