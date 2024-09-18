Fairchild AFB hosts Air Force Ball, commemorates AF's 77th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and other guests prepare to toast during Fairchild Air Force Base’s Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 14, 2024. The ball commemorated the 77th birthday of the Air Force, as well as Fairchild AFB’s 82nd birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)