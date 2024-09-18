Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW celebrates 76th birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Col. Joshua Imme (center), 19th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and Team Little Rock Airmen pose for a photo during the celebration of the 19th Airlift Wing's 76th birthday at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 16, 2024. The wing originally activated as the 19th Bombardment Wing on August 17, 1948, at North Guam Air Force Base, which we know today as Andersen Air Force Base, the wing has achieved significant milestones in bombardment, nuclear deterrence and aerial refueling over the past seven decades. It was not until Oct. 1, 2008, that the Black Knights activated at Little Rock AFB as the 19th AW to add combat airlift to its list of accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

