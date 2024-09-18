Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Francine: FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance in Terrebonne Parish [Image 1 of 3]

    Hurricane Francine: FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance in Terrebonne Parish

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Terrebonne Parish, LA – FEMA teams walked neighborhoods and provided Disaster Survivor Assistance information to those affected by Hurricane Francine, which made landfall in Terrebonne Parish on September 12th. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 12:53
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    FEMA
    Disaster Recovery
    DSA
    Hurricane Francine
    DR4817

