Fort McCoy observe's U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic illustration observes the U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday as observed on Sept. 18, 2024. Every year, hundreds of Airmen train at Fort McCoy in a variety of capacities from exercises and training courses to flying various aircraft at the installation in support of training. Fort McCoy is home to an airport as well as an austere dirt landing strip that is unique for training opportunities. The U.S. Air Force became a separate military service on Sept. 18, 1947, with the implementation of the National Security Act of 1947. The act created the National Military Establishment, later renamed the Department of Defense, which was composed of four of the five branches, the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and a newly created Air Force. Prior to 1947, the responsibility for military aviation was divided between the Army for land-based operations and the Navy and Marine Corps for sea-based operations from aircraft carrier and amphibious aircraft. (Graphic/photo illustration by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)