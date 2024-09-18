Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Visit to Schriever SFB [Image 8 of 8]

    CSO Visit to Schriever SFB

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman, right, speaks with U.S. Space Force Capt. Daniel Smith, 4th Space Operations Squadron flight commander, left, and U.S. Space Force Capt. Cassandra McCann, 8th Combat Training Squadron staff evaluator, center, at Schriever SFB, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024. During his visit, Saltzman engaged with Guardians of Delta 8 and received updates on the implementation of the Space Force Generation model. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

