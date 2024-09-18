CSO Visit to Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman, right, speaks with U.S. Space Force Capt. Daniel Smith, 4th Space Operations Squadron flight commander, left, and U.S. Space Force Capt. Cassandra McCann, 8th Combat Training Squadron staff evaluator, center, at Schriever SFB, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024. During his visit, Saltzman engaged with Guardians of Delta 8 and received updates on the implementation of the Space Force Generation model. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)