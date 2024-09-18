Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett Celebrates Microgrid Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hon. Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, Brig. Gen. Christopher W. Cook, deputy commanding general of the 63d Readiness Division, and Col. Stephen Trotter, garrison commander of Fort Hunter Liggett, cut the ribbon during the commissioning of Fort Hunter Liggett’s microgrid. This microgrid represents a significant milestone in the Army’s sustainability efforts, contributing to Fort Hunter Liggett's goal of achieving net-zero energy by 2030, ahead of federal targets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ron Keenan)