    Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett Celebrates Microgrid Launch [Image 5 of 5]

    Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett Celebrates Microgrid Launch

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Keenan 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Hon. Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, Brig. Gen. Christopher W. Cook, deputy commanding general of the 63d Readiness Division, and Col. Stephen Trotter, garrison commander of Fort Hunter Liggett, cut the ribbon during the commissioning of Fort Hunter Liggett’s microgrid. This microgrid represents a significant milestone in the Army’s sustainability efforts, contributing to Fort Hunter Liggett's goal of achieving net-zero energy by 2030, ahead of federal targets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ron Keenan)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8648890
    VIRIN: 610917-A-FF327-4192
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Net Zero
    FHLmicrogrid

