USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Jossue Garcia, assigned to air department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands arresting gear officer watch on the flight deck, Sept. 16, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)