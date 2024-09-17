Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Jossue Garcia, assigned to air department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands arresting gear officer watch on the flight deck, Sept. 16, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:33
    Photo ID: 8647881
    VIRIN: 240916-N-GC805-1238
    Resolution: 4569x3046
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Arresting Gear
    Air
    Flight Operations
    US Navy
    GC805

