ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Jossue Garcia, assigned to air department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands arresting gear officer watch on the flight deck, Sept. 16, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 20:33
|Photo ID:
|8647881
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-GC805-1238
|Resolution:
|4569x3046
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Flight Operations, by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
