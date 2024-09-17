Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Graduation

    Charlie Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Haley K. Langille, senior drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, marches her platoon during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Sept. 13, 2024. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:34
    Photo ID: 8647734
    VIRIN: 240913-M-SL155-1248
    Resolution: 5964x2485
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Charlie Company Graduation, by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD
    USMCnews

