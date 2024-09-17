Charlie Company Graduation

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Haley K. Langille, senior drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, marches her platoon during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Sept. 13, 2024. This ceremony marked the end of a 13-week transformation that included training in drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8647734
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-SL155-1248
|Resolution:
|5964x2485
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
