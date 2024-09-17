U.S. Space Force Col. Peter “Charlie” Norsky, left center, the commander of Space Delta 1, speaks during the panel “United Forces and Families: Family Readiness for Great Power Competition" at the Air and Space Forces Association's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 17, 2024. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8647565
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-HU778-2093
|Resolution:
|5274x3516
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta 1 Commander speaks at AFA [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.