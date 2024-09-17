Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Exhibit hall attendees test Second Air Force’s virtual reality training at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference, National Harbor, Md., Sept. 16, 2024. Second Air Force hosted an exhibitor's booth to demonstrate how they are transforming technical training methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)