Exhibit hall attendees test Second Air Force’s virtual reality training at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference, National Harbor, Md., Sept. 16, 2024. Second Air Force hosted an exhibitor's booth to demonstrate how they are transforming technical training methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8647532
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-PS279-6530
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|641.77 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, 2AF makes an appearance at the AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Paige Skinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.