    2AF makes an appearance at the AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference [Image 13 of 13]

    2AF makes an appearance at the AFA Air, Space &amp; Cyber Conference

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Paige Skinner 

    81st Training Wing

    Exhibit hall attendees test Second Air Force’s virtual reality training at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference, National Harbor, Md., Sept. 16, 2024. Second Air Force hosted an exhibitor's booth to demonstrate how they are transforming technical training methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Paige Skinner)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8647532
    VIRIN: 240917-F-PS279-6530
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    TAGS

    Space & Cyber Conference
    AFA 2AF Air

