Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. James Parish, LA – Imagery of storm damage and utility repair work in St. James and Ascension parishes, caused by Hurricane Francine which made landfall in Louisiana on September, 12. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8647527
    VIRIN: 240916-O-DR336-3660
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.68 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes
    Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes
    Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Storm Damage
    FEMA
    Hurricane Francine
    DR4817

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download