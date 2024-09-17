St. James Parish, LA – Imagery of storm damage and utility repair work in St. James and Ascension parishes, caused by Hurricane Francine which made landfall in Louisiana on September, 12. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8647527
|VIRIN:
|240916-O-DR336-3660
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.68 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Francine: Storm Damage St. James and Ascension Parishes [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.