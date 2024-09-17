Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Brantley Tercero, a fire support specialist assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, trains using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D uses systems like the AFATDS AXS to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while also utilizing new technologies and methods, to support the division’s overall effectiveness in responding to and excelling in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8647350
    VIRIN: 240814-A-JH229-1470
    Resolution: 5446x3630
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    AFATDS
    DIVARTY 10thMountainDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download