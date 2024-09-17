10th Mountain Division trains with AFATDS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Brantley Tercero, a fire support specialist assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, trains using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D uses systems like the AFATDS AXS to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while also utilizing new technologies and methods, to support the division’s overall effectiveness in responding to and excelling in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)