    ITC Ingram: Beyond the network at NH Jacksonville

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Kieshia Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ITC Michaela Ingram (bottom photo) is a system administrator and resource management representative. She says, “Being an IT is a lot of fun! I love being part of a network which makes a job run. As a chief, I am always kept on my toes. I enjoy guiding junior sailors as they develop into the future leadership of the Navy.”

