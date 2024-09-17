ITC Ingram: Beyond the network at NH Jacksonville

ITC Michaela Ingram (bottom photo) is a system administrator and resource management representative. She says, “Being an IT is a lot of fun! I love being part of a network which makes a job run. As a chief, I am always kept on my toes. I enjoy guiding junior sailors as they develop into the future leadership of the Navy.”
