The Expanded Role of ITC Jones at NH Jacksonville

ITC Cecilia Jones is our command drug and alcohol program advisor (DAPA). She is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and says, “I enjoy helping sailors and teaching them the right way as professionals. As DAPA, I advocate for mental health. We are able to help change the morale of sailors through the sharing of feelings.” Jones leads with the important factors of being on a team and doing the right thing even when no one is looking. She leaves us with two important adages: “To each one, teach one” and “They imitate what you emulate”.