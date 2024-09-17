Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Expanded Role of ITC Jones at NH Jacksonville

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Kieshia Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ITC Cecilia Jones is our command drug and alcohol program advisor (DAPA). She is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and says, “I enjoy helping sailors and teaching them the right way as professionals. As DAPA, I advocate for mental health. We are able to help change the morale of sailors through the sharing of feelings.” Jones leads with the important factors of being on a team and doing the right thing even when no one is looking. She leaves us with two important adages: “To each one, teach one” and “They imitate what you emulate”.

