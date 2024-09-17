The Expanded Role of ITC Jones at NH Jacksonville

ITC Cecilia Jones is our command drug and alcohol program advisor (DAPA). She is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and says, “I enjoy helping sailors and teaching them the right way as professionals. As DAPA, I advocate for mental health. We are able to help change the morale of sailors through the sharing of feelings.” Jones leads with the important factors of being on a team and doing the right thing even when no one is looking. She leaves us with two important adages: “To each one, teach one” and “They imitate what you emulate”.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8647313
|VIRIN:
|240916-D-JB216-1695
|Resolution:
|7449x4158
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
