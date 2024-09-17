Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Weeks Aboard USS Constitution [Image 24 of 29]

    Chief Weeks Aboard USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amber Speer 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (Sept. 10, 2024) U.S. Navy petty officers first class, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, participate in a pike drill during Chief Petty Officer Heritage Weeks. During the week, Constitution Sailors teach the selectees a variety of time-honored maritime evolutions while living and working aboard the ship. USS Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship's mission of promoting the Navy's history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship's wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Speer/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024
    Photo ID: 8647297
    VIRIN: 240917-N-CJ603-1060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Weeks Aboard USS Constitution [Image 29 of 29], by PO2 Amber Speer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Constitution
    chief
    ship
    sailor
    Chief Season
    Chief (select)

