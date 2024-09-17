Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lamprey numbers less than 2024

    CASCADE LOCKS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Pacific Lamprey cling to a fish-viewing window at Bonneville Lock & Dam, June 28, 2024. This year, adult Pacific Lamprey returns are lower than 2023. So far, fish counters estimate only 22,021 (as of Sept. 14) lamprey have passed through Bonneville’s fish ladders. Pacific lampreys are an ancient, eel-like fish but lack the jaws and paired fins of true fish species. Additionally, they have a round sucker-like mouth, no scales and feature small, round gill “pores” instead of gills. (U.S. Army photo by Tom Conning)

