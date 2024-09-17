Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Triple Nickel arrives and flies for Cobra Warrior at RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12]

    The Triple Nickel arrives and flies for Cobra Warrior at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing lands after a training flight during Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2024. Cobra Warrior is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limiting operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Aviano
    Mildenhall
    100th ARW
    555th Fighter Squadron
    510th Fighter Squadron
    Cobra Warrior

