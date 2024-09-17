The Triple Nickel arrives and flies for Cobra Warrior at RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing lands after a training flight during Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2024. Cobra Warrior is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limiting operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)