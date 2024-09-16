Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    MARFORPAC Change of Command

    MCBH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, center left, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, hugs Mrs. Sue Jurney during the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense, as the Nation’s expedition force and like-minded allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8645623
    VIRIN: 240912-M-YD711-1087
    Resolution: 6039x5171
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: MCBH, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    MARFORPAC
    USINDOPACOM
    Free and open INDO-PACIFIC

