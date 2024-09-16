MARFORPAC Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, center left, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, hugs Mrs. Sue Jurney during the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense, as the Nation’s expedition force and like-minded allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)
