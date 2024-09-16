SERE Selection Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members participating in the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) selection process take on an obstacle course to test their capabilities in communication, critical thinking, and leadership at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Sept. 13, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week screening process that determines if an individual can proceed to SERE specialist training and consists of rigorous physical fitness assessments, tests the candidate’s psychological resilience, and demands proficiency in critical skills such as land navigation and survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)