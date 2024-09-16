Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Selection Obstacle Course [Image 11 of 11]

    SERE Selection Obstacle Course

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force members participating in the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) selection process take on an obstacle course to test their capabilities in communication, critical thinking, and leadership at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Sept. 13, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week screening process that determines if an individual can proceed to SERE specialist training and consists of rigorous physical fitness assessments, tests the candidate’s psychological resilience, and demands proficiency in critical skills such as land navigation and survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8645537
    VIRIN: 130924-F-YL237-1194
    Resolution: 5101x3483
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, SERE Selection Obstacle Course [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

