Clarence Banks, left, the Fort Worth District’s Value Officer, discusses projects and their location with his assistant, Derrick McCollum, an engineering technician that supports the Value Engineering office, Sept. 11, 2024. Value Engineering is a systematic, organized approach that promotes the substitution of materials and methods with less costly alternatives, without sacrificing functionality of the overall project.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8645128
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-JJ298-1001
|Resolution:
|1833x1560
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Value Engineering discussion, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Value Engineering: More Bang for Your Buck
No keywords found.