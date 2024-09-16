Value Engineering discussion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Clarence Banks, left, the Fort Worth District’s Value Officer, discusses projects and their location with his assistant, Derrick McCollum, an engineering technician that supports the Value Engineering office, Sept. 11, 2024. Value Engineering is a systematic, organized approach that promotes the substitution of materials and methods with less costly alternatives, without sacrificing functionality of the overall project.