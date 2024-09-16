Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Clarence Banks, left, the Fort Worth District’s Value Officer, discusses projects and their location with his assistant, Derrick McCollum, an engineering technician that supports the Value Engineering office, Sept. 11, 2024. Value Engineering is a systematic, organized approach that promotes the substitution of materials and methods with less costly alternatives, without sacrificing functionality of the overall project.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8645128
    VIRIN: 240911-A-JJ298-1001
    Resolution: 1833x1560
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    This work, Value Engineering discussion, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Value Engineering: More Bang for Your Buck

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Southwestern Division
    Fort Worth District
    Richard Bumgardner

