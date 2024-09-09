240913-N-NO999-3038 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct flight operations with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8644879
|VIRIN:
|240913-N-NO999-3038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.