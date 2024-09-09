Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Brian Reed enlisted in the Navy in August 1996, attending Boot Camp, Technical Core School, and Data Systems Technician “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois. His “C” School for CVN Computer Peripherals was in Dam Neck, Virginia and then took assignment to his first ship, USS Nimitz (CVN-68), in Newport News, VA in July 1998.