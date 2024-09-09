Master Chief Brian Reed enlisted in the Navy in August 1996, attending Boot Camp, Technical Core School, and Data Systems Technician “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois. His “C” School for CVN Computer Peripherals was in Dam Neck, Virginia and then took assignment to his first ship, USS Nimitz (CVN-68), in Newport News, VA in July 1998.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8644550
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-HS670-9774
|Resolution:
|3083x4316
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Chief Brian Reed, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
