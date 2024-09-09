Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Chief Brian Reed

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Chief Brian Reed

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Master Chief Brian Reed enlisted in the Navy in August 1996, attending Boot Camp, Technical Core School, and Data Systems Technician “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois. His “C” School for CVN Computer Peripherals was in Dam Neck, Virginia and then took assignment to his first ship, USS Nimitz (CVN-68), in Newport News, VA in July 1998.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8644550
    VIRIN: 240916-N-HS670-9774
    Resolution: 3083x4316
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Brian Reed, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download