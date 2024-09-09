Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Andy MacDonald Retires After 41 Years [Image 7 of 7]

    CMSgt Andy MacDonald Retires After 41 Years

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant Scott Fish and Senior Master Sergeant Greg Noyes present Chief Master Sergeant Andy MacDonald with a shadow box during MacDonald's retirement at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, September 14, 2024. MacDonald has had an outstanding 41 year career with the MAINEiacs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 09:37
    Photo ID: 8644074
    VIRIN: 240914-F-IA789-5237
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt Andy MacDonald Retires After 41 Years [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Maine Air National Guard
    MAINEiacs
    Bangor Maine

