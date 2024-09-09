Chief Master Sergeant Scott Fish and Senior Master Sergeant Greg Noyes present Chief Master Sergeant Andy MacDonald with a shadow box during MacDonald's retirement at the Bangor Air National Guard Base, September 14, 2024. MacDonald has had an outstanding 41 year career with the MAINEiacs.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 09:37
|Photo ID:
|8644074
|VIRIN:
|240914-F-IA789-5237
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSgt Andy MacDonald Retires After 41 Years [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS