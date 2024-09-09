USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills During Exercise Kakadu 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 14, 2024) – Operations Specialist 1st Class James Brockman, from Pittsburgh, mans a console in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an anti-submarine warfare scenario as part of exercise Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 14, 2024. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)