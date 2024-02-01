Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Band Performs at Gilman Elementary School in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 5, 2024) – U.S. Navy and partner nation service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) pose for a group photo with students and teachers at the conclusion of a PP24-2 host nation outreach event at Gilman Elementary School in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 5, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)