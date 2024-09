Resource fair at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newport News, Va. (September 12, 2024) Various exhibitor booths are pictured during a resource fair at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility. The resource fair was attended by Sailors who reside at the barracks along with Sailors who work in and around Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).