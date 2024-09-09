Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resource fair at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility [Image 4 of 6]

    Resource fair at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (September 12, 2024) Various exhibitor booths are pictured during a resource fair at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility. The resource fair was attended by Sailors who reside at the barracks along with Sailors who work in and around Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8643474
    VIRIN: 240912-N-TG517-4967
    Resolution: 2111x1191
    Size: 399.65 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resource fair at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Resource Fair
    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

