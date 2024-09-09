CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 13, 2024) – Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) hosted the 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon at the Officers’ Club where ombudsmen were recognized and honored for their contributions throughout the year. Ombudsmen pose for a photo after receiving their letters of appreciation. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)