Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon [Image 43 of 43]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 13, 2024) – Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) hosted the 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon at the Officers’ Club where ombudsmen were recognized and honored for their contributions throughout the year. Ombudsmen pose for a photo after receiving their letters of appreciation. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 21:21
    Photo ID: 8643419
    VIRIN: 240913-N-NS063-1385
    Resolution: 3500x1865
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon [Image 43 of 43], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon
    CFAY FFSC host 2024 Ombudsman Appreciation Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    FFSC
    Ombudsman
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download